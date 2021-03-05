Plimsoll Marine Takes Delivery of Pushboat Rock Solid

Bayou La Batre, Ala. shipbuilder Master Marine, Inc. (MMI) has delivered the 67’ x 28’ pushboat Rock Solid to Plimsoll Marine. The Rock Solid is the third of four vessels that MMI is scheduled to deliver to the Lower Mississippi River push boat operator.

“The delivery of the Rock Solid marks another milestone in our effort to build and maintain our industry’s most modern and capable fleet of push boats,” said Angus R. Cooper III, President, Cooper/T. Smith. “Our team prides itself on serving our industry as the premier push boat service provider on the Lower Mississippi River and our continued investment in the Plimsoll fleet is a testament to our pledge to always return the highest level of value to our customers.”

Designed by Entech Designs, LLC, the towboat is powered by two Laborde Products, Inc. Mitsubishi 803 HP Tier III diesel marine engines operating at 1,400 RPM and coupled to Twin Disc 5321 gears. Laborde Products also supplied electrical power with two Northern Lights 65KW Tier III electronic controlled generators with RW Fernstrum, Inc. keel coolers throughout.

A pair of Sound Propeller Services, Inc. 70” x 48” x 7” four-blade stainless steel propellers provide thrust through two J & S Machine Works, Inc. 7” ABS Grade two propeller shafts with all Thordon Bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals. RIO Controls and Hydraulic, Inc. supplied the steering system for the two 7” main and four 7” flanking rudders.

Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics, Inc. provided a pair of Quincy reciprocating air compressors and ventilation fans. Schuyler Maritime, LLC supplied all 18” x 12” rubber fendering around the perimeter of the vessel and push knees.

R.S Price & Son provided a Carrier mini-split HVAC system in all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes. Donavon Marine supplied the large Bomar aluminum windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators, LLC provided the aluminum exterior doors. Wintech International, LLC supplied a pair of 40-ton deck winches and New World, Inc. provided all electronics and communications, with an alarm system from Unlimited Control & Supply, Inc.

Each of the four towboats have the capacity for 10,400 gallons of fuel, 4,359 gallons of potable water and 9,500 gallons of ballast water, along with providing a maximum 7’-9” working draft. Each vessel is outfitted with three crew staterooms housing 6 crewmen, 1.5 baths and a full galley arrangement.