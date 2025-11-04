Pole Star Global Introduces Intelligence Ecosystem with Generative AI

Maritime intelligence company Pole Star Global has launched three new products — Meridia, Meridia IQ, and Insights Data Products — forming a unified ecosystem that integrates maritime analytics, generative AI, and data delivery.

Together, these solutions empower shipping companies, governments, and financial institutions to act on trusted intelligence in real time — improving safety, compliance, and operational performance across global maritime domains, says Pole Star Global.

Meridia: A maritime analytics platform that consolidates port, zone, and vessel analytics into one environment. Users can monitor congestion, arrivals, and fleet performance with precision, automate reporting, and replace fragmented systems with a single, trusted source of truth.

Meridia IQ: Pole Star’s new generative AI-powered assistant for maritime intelligence enables users to query vessels, ports, or fleets in natural language and receive instant, data-backed answers drawn from across Pole Star’s data ecosystem — without the need for complex training or data modeling.

Insights Data Products: Ready-to-use maritime datasets available via API or email, packaged for seamless integration into analytics tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or proprietary systems. Users can choose from Vessel & Voyage, Port & Trade, or Domain & Fleet Insights — refreshed in real time, daily, or weekly.

Pole Star’s new ecosystem builds on its proven data infrastructure:

• Connected to 60% of the global commercial fleet communicating directly through Pole Star hardware

• Multi-source data fusion combining global terrestrial, satellite and roaming AIS and proprietary signals

• Enterprise-grade security and flexible access via web, API, and partner integrations.

By combining these strengths, Pole Star enables maritime professionals to replace multiple data vendors and manual processes with one integrated platform — driving efficiency, insight, and compliance confidence.

Matt Morgan, CTO of Pole Star Global, commented: “With Meridia, Meridia IQ, and Pole Star Insights, we’re redefining maritime intelligence. Our goal is to give every organization the ability to flip to the answer key in their business — instantly, securely, and intelligently. This launch marks a major milestone in our mission to innovate in the maritime ecosystem under one intelligent platform.”



