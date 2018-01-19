Marine Link
Myanmar Accedes to Treaty Covering Bunker Oil Pollution Damage

January 19, 2018

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 The International Maritime Organization (IMO) treaty ensuring that adequate compensation is available to persons that suffer damage caused by oil spills, when carried as fuel in ships’ bunkers, has been ratified by Myanmar. 

 
The International Convention on Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage (BUNKER) applies to damage caused on the territory, including the territorial sea, and in exclusive economic zones of States under the Convention.
 
Under the Convention, the registered owner of a vessel is required to maintain compulsory insurance cover, and there is also the requirement for ‘direct action’ – which allows a claim for compensation for pollution damage to be brought directly against an insurer.
 
Kyaw Zwar Minn, Ambassador of Myanmar to the United Kingdom, met IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim at IMO Headquarters, London to deposit the instrument of accession (19 January). 
 
Myanmar’s ratification brings the number of States to accede to the treaty to 87, representing 92.5% of the world's merchant fleet tonnage.
 
