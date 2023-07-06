Ponant to Build Sailing, Fuel Cell Cruise Ship

Ponant has committed to a unique transoceanic ship design, Swap2Zero, that combines six new energy technologies.

The ship is expected to be ready by 2030. Ponant has partnered with naval architect Stirling Design International, and discussions are ongoing to select a shipyard. The sail technology has not yet been decided on, with Ponant considering Ayro Oceanwings or Solid Sail technology.

“By 2030, our future ship aims to have zero greenhouse gas emissions when sailing, manoeuvring, in port or at anchor. Her carbon footprint will be reduced throughout her life cycle. Renewable energy supplied by the wind and sun will be combined with low-carbon non-fossil energy associated with fuel cells,” says Hervé Gastinel, CEO of Ponant.

The ship will have around a hundred staterooms and a length overall of 181 meters (594 feet). It will feature:

1. a sail power system and hull providing an average of 50% of the propulsion energy using the force of the wind;

2. a surface area totalling over 1,000m2 of photovoltaic panels, with new generation organic solar eco-designed devices integrated into the structures and sails;

3. a low temperature fuel cell operating on liquid hydrogen for propulsion, with the water and heat produced being recycled;

4. a high temperature fuel cell to meet the ship’s hotel load requirements, with the heat emitted being recovered and used to produce hot water;

5. onboard carbon capture technology, coupled with the high temperature fuel cell;

6. a bespoke energy management system to control and distribute power without any generators being in service.

“PONANT is a company of sailors focused on exploration and innovation, and it is this pioneering spirit that is inspiring the whole Swap2Zero program,” says Gastinel. “This is much more than a new ship. We want to offer a new mode of navigation and actively contribute to decarbonisation of the maritime sector. Our inhouse R&D team has brought together the best specialists in shipbuilding and renewable energy to imagine and develop an energy model that aims at zero emissions. With Swap2Zero, we are building a French technological showcase to convince other stakeholders to commit to carbon neutral navigation”



