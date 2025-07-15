Port State Control Targets Ballast Water Management

This year’s Port State Control Concentrated Inspection Campaign (PSC CIC), taking place from September 1 to November 30, will focus on ballast water management.

DNV reports the Paris and Tokyo MoUs have agreed to run the CIC, and it is expected that the majority of other PSC MoUs will participate.

The CIC will be supported by an additional questionnaire highlighting the CIC focus areas, usually published in early August.

DNV will offer a complimentary webinar on September 2.

DNV’s internal statistics show that the following findings were most recorded for ballast water management in 2024 and 2025:

Ballast water record book:

•Electronic record book used on board, but no flag approval letter is on board

•Incorrect or missing entries in the ballast water record book

•Mismatch between entries in the ballast water record book and observed ballast operations

•Mismatch between entries in the ballast water record book and the Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) log entries

•Old version of the ballast water record book is still in use

Ballast Water Management System (BWMS):

•Failure to inform PSC about BWMS malfunction

•Failure to record BWMS issues in the ballast water record book

•The BWMS, or parts of it, is out of order

•Contingency measures in the event of BWMS malfunction/failure are not followed

Ballast water management plan:

•Inconsistent, missing or outdated information about the BWM method, port of registry, designated person, etc.

Incorporating these findings into routine on-board maintenance and ongoing crew familiarization is beneficial for ensuring continued compliance, says DNV.



