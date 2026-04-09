Port Tampa Bay Receives $10m Federal Investment to Strengthen Supply Chain, Regional Economy

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor joined Port Tampa Bay leadership to announce $10 million in federal funding to support the Tampa Harbor Navigation Improvement Project, an investment that will enhance navigation safety, expand cargo capacity and strengthen supply chains across Florida.

The funding included $3 million secured by Rep. Castor through Fiscal Year 2026 community project funding requests to advance Phase 1 planning, engineering and design. In addition, Rep. Castor led the Florida Congressional Delegation in securing $7 million in general-use funding through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, bringing the total investment to $10 million.

Authorized by Congress in late 2024, the Tampa Harbor Navigation Improvement Project represents the largest infrastructure initiative in Port Tampa Bay’s history. The project will deepen the shipping channel from 43 feet to 47 feet along a 42-mile stretch, allowing the port to safely and accommodate larger, more modern vessels.

The project is designed to improve access to global markets, reduce transportation costs and attract new business and investment to the region. It will also enhance the port’s ability to handle increased cargo volumes and maintain its competitive position along key international shipping routes, including those connected through the Panama Canal. The port also serves as a primary gateway for fuel and essential goods, supporting businesses and consumers across the I-4 corridor from Tampa to Orlando.

Construction is anticipated to begin as early as 2027. Once complete, the project will deliver long-term benefits to industries across the state, supporting economic growth and ensuring the continued reliability of Florida’s supply chain.