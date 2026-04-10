Port Tampa Bay Welcomes Container Vessel with Largest Carrying Capacity

Port Tampa Bay welcomed a container vessel Thursday that set a new record for carrying capacity at the port. The ZIM Canada docked with 11,900 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), nearly 2,000 more than any vessel previously handled at the port. The arrival underscores the port’s growing role in handling larger, high-capacity container ships and highlights the importance of ongoing infrastructure investments.

The ship, stretching 1,083 feet and measuring 158 feet wide, carries enough containers that, if lined up end to end, would stretch more than 40 miles, and their combined volume is equivalent to nearly 160 Olympic-sized swimming pools. At 114,643 gross tons, the vessel is the largest by gross tonnage ever to dock at Port Tampa Bay.

The record-setting arrival comes as the port advances its largest project in history: deepening the shipping channel from 43 feet to 47 feet, set to begin construction in 2027. The $1.3 billion project will extend the entrance channel by 1.9 miles, remove 22 million cubic feet of material and improve access for deeper-draft vessels, strengthening supply chains across the state.

This week, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor joined port leadership to mark $10 million in federal funding for the Tampa Harbor Navigation Improvement Project, supporting initial planning, engineering and design.

Port Tampa Bay continues to grow as Florida’s largest and most diversified seaport. In fiscal year 2025, the port handled 32 million tons of cargo, including petroleum products, dry bulk commodities, containers, breakbulk and project cargo. Container volumes have increased by more than 300% since 2018, with nearly 263,000 TEUs moving through the port last year. The port is also preparing for expanded crane capabilities, with six post-Panamax cranes expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

The ongoing channel deepening and container infrastructure investments will help the port meet growing demand, maintain competitiveness with other Gulf Coast ports, and provide long-term benefits for the West Central Florida economy and beyond.