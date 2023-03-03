PowerCell to Deliver World’s Largest Marine Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Hydrogen fuel cell supplier PowerCell announced it has signed an agreement to deliver hydrogen fuel cells to two ships operating on Norway's longest ferry route. The order has a value of €19.2 million, and represents the largest non-combustion fuel propulsion project to date in the global marine industry, the company said.

PowerCell will work to deliver the solution with Norwegian systems developer and integrator of low- and zero-emission marine solutions SEAM, who will be responsible for the electrical installations on the ferries. Final delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024. Torghatten Nord and PowerCell also intend to enter into a long-term service agreement.

PowerCell will deliver its PowerCellution Marine System 200 to two vessels owned and operated by Norwegian transport group Torghatten Nord, enabling the ferries to produce approximately 6 MW of power each. The ferries, which will predominantly be powered by green hydrogen, are expected to reduce their combined CO2 emissions by 26,500 tonnes per year.

Today’s announcement comes as part of a Norwegian government initiative that aims to see all ferries crossing the Vestfjorden between Lofoten and Bodø in Northern Norway be emission-free. With a long and demanding crossing of up to four hours, green hydrogen was deemed the most viable solution to supply the power these vessels require. The ferries – each with a capacity of 599 passengers and 120 cars - are scheduled to operate from October 2025 as part of a replacement program for similar sized and operable fossil energy-powered ferries.

Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell, said, “This is a groundbreaking project not just for PowerCell or Norway, but for the entire marine industry, and one that we are very happy and proud to be part of. Norway led the development in the introduction of liquefied natural gas in the marine industry and now the country is taking an important step to establish green hydrogen as a clean energy source for our hard to abate sector. Our solutions are perfectly suited for demanding applications where operational reliability, high power density and compact format are important parameters.

“The transition to electrification and emission-free energy is accelerating and is supported by supranational initiatives such as the EU's Green Deal and the large-scale investments to reach the Paris Agreement. In Norway alone, there are roughly 800 ferry lines and ferries are a segment where we can expect great interest in hydrogen-electric solutions. Starting next year, the maritime sector will be included in the EU Emissions Trading System, which will increase the demand for net zero, hydrogen-powered solutions.”