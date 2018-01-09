Marine Link
Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Renou Named President of CMA CGM America

Haun, Eric

Eric Haun, Editor

Eric Haun is web editor of MarineLink.com and contributor to Maritime Reporter...

January 9, 2018

Ludovic Renou (Photo: CMA CGM)

CMA CGM said it has tapped Ludovic Renou to lead its U.S. team from its Norfolk, Va. headquarters, effective January 1, 2018.

 
As president of CMA CGM America, Renou has been appointed to lead an organization of more than 900 associates managing annual volumes well over 2 million TEU. CMA CGM America is the U.S. agency for CMA CGM, offering 34 weekly services calling on 15 ports.
 
Renou succeeds Marc Bourdon, who has moved to Shanghai to manage CMA CGM’s operation in China after four years in the U.S. role.
 
Renou brings to the position more than 20 years of experience in shipping, global logistics and executive management, having began at CMA CGM as a line manager before advancing to leadership roles with assignments in China, Indonesia, Vietnam and India.
 
