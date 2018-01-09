Renou Named President of CMA CGM America

Eric Haun is web editor of MarineLink.com and contributor to Maritime Reporter...

CMA CGM said it has tapped Ludovic Renou to lead its U.S. team from its Norfolk, Va. headquarters, effective January 1, 2018.

As president of CMA CGM America, Renou has been appointed to lead an organization of more than 900 associates managing annual volumes well over 2 million TEU. CMA CGM America is the U.S. agency for CMA CGM, offering 34 weekly services calling on 15 ports.

Renou succeeds Marc Bourdon, who has moved to Shanghai to manage CMA CGM’s operation in China after four years in the U.S. role.