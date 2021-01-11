Preston Joins Global Diving & Salvage as Director of Marine Technology

Global Diving & Salvage, Inc. has appointed Alisa Preston, P. Eng., as Director of Marine Technology to lead the growth of the marine services company’s underwater technology resources.

Preston will be responsible for advancing the development of sustainable and innovative marine technology and remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) services as part of the overall business strategies for both Seattle-based Global and sister company MER Diving.

Preston brings to the role a background in mechanical engineering, nuclear physics, project management and entrepreneurship. She holds a BME from University of Victoria and a commercial diver certificate among numerous other certifications and achievements. Her career path includes organizational leadership roles at BC Hydro, BC Transit and Defense Construction Canada, and eight years as an engineer and supervisor at Triumf, Canada’s premier physics laboratory. She also founded and operated a diving education/certification company, and an ecotourism business. She is passionate about ocean conservation and restoration, as well as marine education.

“Alisa brings a knowledgeable and enthusiastic approach in leading our companies’ collaborative efforts to expand our underwater technology program,” said Mike Langen, Vice President of Marine Construction, Engineering and Technology. “There is a growing range of opportunity in this field, and Alisa has the knowledge, experience, and – most importantly – the personality and drive to push us forward as a leading underwater technology service provider.”

“We’re very pleased to have Alisa joining our team,” said Devon Grennan, Global President. “She brings an incredible range of talents and experience to Global and MER, along with a diverse leadership background and proven ability to grow the departments she’s been in charge of. Our technology department already does amazing work, so I’m excited to see where she takes this group in the future.”