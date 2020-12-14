PrimeServ to Retrofit 'Greenest-ever' SCR System for German Cruise Ship

MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division in Augsburg, Germany—MAN PrimeServ Augsburg—has developed a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) solution that will be retrofitted aboard the MS Amadea, a cruise ship chartered by PHOENIX Reisen GmbH Bonn (Germany) and managed by BSM Cruise Services. Also known as Das Traumschiff, the Amadea is well-known in Germany as the main filming set for a very popular television series.

The retrofit calls for the integration of two of MAN’s SCR systems, one each into both of the Amadea’s four-stroke MAN 7L58/64 propulsion-engines, to ensure maximum performance while enabling the vessel to meet emission standards in the key Norwegian Heritage Fjord market. Installation will begin in September 2021.

Alexander Schäfer, Head of MAN PrimeServ Turbocharger & Exhaust Gas Treatment, said, “The concept of clean cruising is a major, coming trend within the cruise industry and the Amadea therefore runs on high-quality marine diesel-oil alone. With our SCR solution, PHOENIX and BSM are establishing themselves as trailblazers within the segment in terms of emission reduction. It is always a pleasure to be part of something extraordinary that benefits the environment.”

Schäfer added, “We are currently experiencing an increasing number of requests from cruise and ferry companies that want to improve their green credentials and who desire to become sustainable without the need for legislation. We want these companies to know that we can support them, regardless of whether they intend to enter the Norwegian Heritage Fjords or not.”

MAN PrimeServ Augsburg has previously retrofitted the Amadea’s turbochargers—in the process improving engine efficiency and significantly reducing CO2 emissions—and also introduced MGO instead of HFO injection nozzles in order to minimize black-carbon emissions.

The MAN SCR solution will bring the Amadea’s engines from Tier 0 status to Tier III emission level, and will reduce NOx emissions by 90%, equivalent to savings of 600 tons per annum. MAN claims its SCR system is the greenest solution available on the market with the highest operational readiness and safety: the SCR will be available from just 15% engine load, enabling clean operation, also during slow-sailing in the fjords as well as close to port and populated areas.

The fully modular SCR solution will be integrated into the Amadea’s engine-control system. With its closed-loop system and a weather station that uses environmental data, the NOx-reduction rate is maximized and ammonia-slip minimized to just 10 ppm, comparable to that of a car. Low ammonia slip is not just good because ammonia is a greenhouse gas and affects the climate, but also because it reduces urea consumption, enabling the urea-tank size to be reduced.

A feasibility study run by MAN PrimeServ at the beginning of the project confirmed the suitability of the compact, modular SCR system for the limited space available aboard the vessel. Its integration into the narrow funnel is only possible due to the special 87cpsi honeycombs and their high reactivity in a two-layer slim reactor design.

Illustration of the Amadea’s SCR system (Image: MAN Energy Systems)

