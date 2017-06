GE Propulsion Onboard German Navy’s New Frigate

The German Navy’s fourth and final new F125 frigate Rheinland-Pfalz was christened during a ceremony held at the ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems shipyard in Hamburg on May 24. This surface combatant uses a GE LM2500 gas turbine-based propulsion system.

According to a ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems press release, company CEO Dr. Rolf Wirtz noted, "With state-of-the-art technology and a multiple-crew strategy, the F125 sets new standards in naval shipbuilding. It is designed to meet the requirements of our Navy in current and future missions, such as fighting piracy or monitoring movements of refugees in the Mediterranean . Following today's christening ceremony, the 125 class frigate family is now complete."