GE Propulsion Onboard German Navy’s New Frigate

Related News

Coast Guard to Be Honored in DC

The Coast Guard Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to the education and welfare of all Coast Guard members and their families…

UN Conference Opens, Call to Protect Oceans for Future Generations

Opening the Ocean Conference, UN officials stressed the need to protect and conserve the world's oceans for future generations.

IMO Set to Adopt Passenger Ship Safety Amendments

Revised safety requirements to ensure new-build passenger ships remain afloat after a major incident are among a set of amendments…

USS Abraham Lincoln Achieves Redelivery

The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) was redelivered to the fleet May 12, marking the successful completion of its refueling…

Polaris Orders 3 Iron Ore Carriers at Hyundai

South Korean shipping firm Polaris Shipping Co has placed an order with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) to build three very large iron ore carriers…

ICS to Reassert commitment to Green Agenda at UN

This week (5-9, June) the United Nations General Assembly is holding a major conference in New York on the sustainability…

Government Nod to India-Cyprus Pact on Merchant Shipping

The Indian Cabinet of Ministers gave ex-post facto approval to the agreement signed in April between India and Cyprus on merchant shipping.

How Deep is the Ocean?

Hydrogaphy, the science of surveying and charting bodies of water, is essential to the safe, sustainable and cost-effective use of the world’s oceans.