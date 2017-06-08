Marine Link
Thursday, June 8, 2017

GE Propulsion Onboard German Navy’s New Frigate

June 8, 2017

  • Photo: GE
  • Photo: GE
  • Photo: GE Photo: GE
  • Photo: GE Photo: GE
The German Navy’s fourth and final new F125 frigate Rheinland-Pfalz was christened during a ceremony held at the ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems shipyard in Hamburg on May 24. This surface combatant uses a GE LM2500 gas turbine-based propulsion system.
 
According to a ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems press release, company CEO Dr. Rolf Wirtz noted, "With state-of-the-art technology and a multiple-crew strategy, the F125 sets new standards in naval shipbuilding. It is designed to meet the requirements of our Navy in current and future missions, such as fighting piracy or monitoring movements of refugees in the Mediterranean. Following today's christening ceremony, the 125 class frigate family is now complete."
 
All four of the new F125 frigates built for the German Navy employ one GE LM2500 gas turbine, two electric motors and four diesel generator-sets in a combined diesel-electric and gas turbine (CODLAG) propulsion arrangement. Sister F125 frigates already christened include Baden-Württemberg, Nordrhein-Westfalen and Sachsen-Anhalt. GE LM2500s also power the German Navy’s Bremen- (F122), Brandenburg- (F123) and Sachsen-class (F124) frigates. The new F125 frigates replace the German Navy's eight F122 frigates.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News