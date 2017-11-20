Marine Link
Wartsila Propulsion System for New NMDC's Dredger

November 20, 2017

NMDC. Photo: Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä supplied the full propulsion package for National Marine Dredging Company's (NMDC) new, state-of-the-art Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) launched in September. 

The 6,000 m3 capacity TSHD was designed by the IHC shipyard in the Netherlands in close cooperation with NMDC. The customized solution combines a shallow draft and a deep dredging depth with high manoeuvrability.

The vessel has been specially designed to operate in high ambient temperatures, and the Wärtsilä machinery is capable of operating efficiently in such conditions.

The scope of Wärtsilä’s supply, which comprises two eight-cylinder Wärtsilä 32 engines specially tuned for dredging operations, two controllable pitch propeller systems and two tunnel thrusters, provides the required power and manoeuvrability.

NMDC has a number of dredgers in its fleet fitted with Wärtsilä engines and other solutions. All are supported by Wärtsilä’s local service capabilities.

 

 

