Provaris and Norwegian Hydrogen Partner with Uniper for Regional Hydrogen Supply

Provaris Energy and Norwegian Hydrogen have signed an MoU with Uniper Global Commodities aimed at strengthening co-operation in developing hydrogen supply chains from Norway and other potential Nordic sites, to import locations in North-Western Europe.

The parties will collaborate in exploring the potential for Uniper to off-take RFNBO1 compliant hydrogen, which will be produced by Norwegian Hydrogen and transported and stored using Provaris’ H2Neo carriers and H2Leo storage barges.

In April 2024, Provaris and Norwegian Hydrogen extended their partnership to accelerate the development of new hydrogen export sites across the Nordic region. Building on the successful pre-development activities of the FjordH2 project in Norway, the new export projects will be strategically located in areas with strong grid connections and reliable power supplies. These hydrogen production and export facilities and transportation of compressed hydrogen using Provaris’ H2Neo carriers will provide cost-competitive gaseous hydrogen supply to Europe.

Uniper is systematically evaluating a range of opportunities and alternatives along the entire hydrogen value chain, from production and trading to transport, storage and distribution. Uniper’s diversified hydrogen portfolio includes various supply sources to ensure competitive and secure supplies that meet customer needs.

Provaris’ Managing Director and CEO, Martin Carolan, commented: “We are thrilled to bring our partnerships with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen together. This collaboration highlights the business case for compression in becoming a preferred alternative for a cost competitive solution to supply RFNBO compliant hydrogen, offering both capital and energy efficiency for regional hydrogen supply.”

The MOU cooperation is non-exclusive and non-binding and has a term of 12 months.



