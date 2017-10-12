Alfa Laval Introduces PureBallast 3.1 Compact Flex

Now in its third generation, the newest Alfa Laval PureBallast ballast water treatment system has been engineered to minimize footprint and installation costs.

Alfa Laval PureBallast 3.1 Compact Flex is the latest addition to the PureBallast family of systems. Based on loose components, it is the answer to space and flexibility needs. Available for flows of 32–1,000 m3/h, it packs the leading ballast water treatment technology into a footprint up to 20 percent smaller than that of PureBallast 3.1. It also reduces installation costs by up to 10 percent, thanks to a plug-and-play concept for quick and easy connection.

“Alfa Laval PureBallast 3.1 Compact Flex is economical, both in its use of space and in its installation,” said Anders Lindmark, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast. “As a result, it removes headaches for both ship owners and shipyards. It’s an ideal choice for the vast majority of vessels, combining the smallest possible footprint with superior performance in the widest range of conditions.”