Q88 Unveils Styrene Monomer Temperature Log and Inhibitor Depletion Tool

Q88 LLC, a provider of software as a service (SaaS) technology to the maritime industry, has launched a new Styrene Monomer Temperature Log and Inhibitor Depletion Tool, available to Milbros Premium Subscribers with ships having Milbros Onboard subscriptions.

Styrene Monomer needs to be stowed away from sources of heat during voyages to prevent it from polymerizing. However, during transport on chemical tankers, cooling facilities are not usually available, and there has been an increasing number of run-away polymerization incidents of Styrene Monomer across a variety of transportation modes in recent years.

This new Styrene Monomer Temperature Log and Inhibitor Depletion Tool provides chemical tankers with a temperature log tool that also calculates estimated inhibitor depletion on a daily basis and will provide ships and office staff with current inhibitor levels in each tank as well as the number of days remaining calculated for inhibitor effectiveness. The tool will also issue warnings when the inhibitor effectiveness is less than the number of days remaining on the voyage, and it will indicate when the inhibitor levels are dangerously low, suggesting that the cargo must be tested or discharged immediately.

Captain Soren Ibsen, VP of Milbros Systems said, “Styrene Monomer is considered by many to be an “easy” cargo to handle and carry. But that is far from the truth. Runaway polymerization incidents can have costly and catastrophic outcomes.” He continues, “The new Styrene Monomer Temperature Log and Inhibitor Depletion Tool available for Milbros customers will give ship’s crews and office staff the confidence and peace of mind to carry styrene safely and without incidents.”

The information entered by the ship on a daily basis will be available immediately for office staff to investigate, monitor, and review as required. The system will send an email when the log hasn't been updated for two days and when it reaches the warning or danger level during the voyage.

The tool will be available for ships with or without internet access, provided the ship has a Milbros Onboard Subscription and the office has a Premium Office subscription.