Radio Holland Books Six-Ship Order From Royal Bodewes

Radio Holland Netherlands has received an order for a full Nav/Com package for six vessels being built at Royal Bodewes in Hoogezand, highlighting longstanding relationships, both with Royal Bodewes and manufacturer Furuno.



Theunis Eelkema, Sales Manager Services North, comments: “This is a great order for Radio Holland and it also shows the demand for Furuno’s new FAR-22x8/23x8 series radar, which was launched by Radio Holland at the Europort exhibition in November.”



The FURUNO FAR-22x8/23x8 series is characterised by its state-of-the-art antenna design and innovative signal processing techniques. Radio Holland will install the new FAR radar, together with 26” screens, on all six of the new vessels, which are being built at Royal Bodewes. The NavCom packages to be provided comprise a variety of Furuno equipment (a.o. radars, ECDIS, echosounder, speedlog, AIS, DGPS, MF/HF, VHF DSC, BNWAS, Inmarsat-C) supplemented by a complete package of navigation and safety equipment of other renowned manufacturers.



Eureka cement carriers

Three of the vessels are dedicated cement carriers, each of 89.99 mtr long and 2999 GT. The trio will be delivered to Eureka, which is part of SMT Shipping, during 2019. Radio Holland also provided a NavCom and VSAT package for two previous Eureka ships in 2016.



Two general cargo ships for Scotline

Two of the six newbuilds in the recent order are 3300 GT general cargo vessels of 4800 dwt for the British shipping company Scotline. Again, Radio Holland also provided a NavCom package for an earlier vessel, the Scot Navigator. Royal Bodewes is due to deliver the first vessel at the end of the year and the second end-2019.



Single ship for German operator Reederei Rörd Braren

The sixth ship concerns a general cargo vessel (2999 GT) for German operator Reederei Braren. This vessel is due to be delivered in early 2019.

