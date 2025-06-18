RAstar Tug Pair Delivered, Set Sail for Mexico

Cheoy Lee Shipyards recently delivered two RAstar 3200-CL tugs bound for Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. CMM Azteca and CMM Mexico will sail on their own bottom all the way from Hong Kong and begin operations in Mexico as part of Compania Maritima Mexicana SA DE CV’s fleet (an affiliate company of Boluda Towage).

These two tugs are the latest deliveries in the RAstar 3200-CL series, which Cheoy Lee has been building since 2013. In 12 years Cheoy Lee has built and delivered 29 tugs to this design.

Particulars of the RAstar 3200-CL series escort tugs are: Length overall: 32.0 m Beam, moulded: 12.8 m Depth, moulded: 5.37 m Gross tonnage: < 500 Diesel Fuel oil: 154 m3 Potable water: 55 m3 Fi-Fi Foam: 12.7 m3 Bollard pull, ahead: > 83 tonnes Free running speed, ahead: > 13.4 knots



The CMM tugs comply with all applicable Rules and Regulations of Lloyd’s Register, with the nota-tion: ✠100 A1 Escort Tug, Fire-Fighting Ship 1 (2400 m3/h) with Water Spray, *IWS, ✠LMC, UMS





Image courtesy Robert Allan Ltd.