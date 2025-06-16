Rayglass Launches “R Edition” Protector Range of RIBs

Rayglass Boats, a brand of Brunswick Corporation, has unveiled the all-new Protector R Edition range, an evolution of its high-performance RIBs. These exclusive models are engineered to deliver next-level performance, styling, and innovation.



Leading the lineup is the 330 Targa R Edition, the first vessel in New Zealand to be powered by Mercury Racing’s new 400R V10 outboard engines. With a top speed exceeding 60 knots, this 10-meter boat is one of the fastest production cabin RIBs in the country.

The R Edition retains the Protector hull while adding premium upgrades including custom R badging, exclusive graphics, diamond-stitched upholstery, and innovative marine technology. Equipped with Mercury electric steering, joystick piloting with integrated autopilot, skyhook, and a bow thruster, these vessels offer impressive handling and control.