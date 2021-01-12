Raytheon Anschütz Debuts 'Plug and Play' ECDIS

Raytheon Anschütz launched a new ECDIS in January 2021, the ECDIS NX Compact, which is a preconfigured system of a 24-inch panel-pc and the ECDIS NX software that is designed to make installation and operation easier and safer.

Optimized for ECDIS retrofits, the panel-pc is equipped with interfaces for Ethernet and IEC 61161-1 (NMEA). With a software installation wizard and selectable standard configurations for newbuilding and retrofit installations, the operating system and the ECDIS software install semi-automatically, requiring the ship-specific parameter input only.

The ECDIS NX software supports intuitive interaction patters such as touch or drag and drop. A maximized chart display contributes to better situation awareness. By making all mandatory functions available at a single touch or through wizard-guided workflows, ECDIS NX is designed to simplify the daily tasks and use cases of navigators.

ECDIS NX Compact can be used for installation aboard new buildings and in any retrofit. It also replaces existing installations of the predecessor ECDIS24. For paperless navigation and type-approved track control with Anschütz autopilots, a dual system of ECDIS NX Compact is available.