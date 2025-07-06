Rebuilt Stena Foreteller Ready for Service

In the end of July, RoRo Stena Foreteller will return to service on the Europoort/Rotterdam – Immingham route following a major rebuild and renovation.

The vessel has been fitted with a fourth vehicle deck on top of the existing three, increasing the number of lane meters from 3,000 to 4,000.

With a new additional cargo deck and a 30% increase in capacity, the vessel becomes more efficient and further reduces CO₂ emissions per cargo unit.

The vessel has also been equipped with a shore power connection system, which will reduce CO₂ emissions while in port.

Due to the additional deck, the wind exposed area has increased, placing greater demands on the vessel’s maneuverability and mooring. As a result, the bow thrusters have been upgraded for increased capacity, and additional mooring winches have been installed.

Minor repairs and preventive maintenance have also been carried out, and some onboard systems have been upgraded to newer versions. As part of the rebuild, Stena Line has also repainted the vessel.

Stena Forerunner, the sister ship of Stena Foreteller, will undergo the same rebuild starting at the end of the summer.

Stena RoRo has led the reconstruction of Stena Foreteller at the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling.

“The rebuild of the Stena Foreteller is another step among many we are taking to reach our goal of reducing our CO₂ emissions by 30% by 2030. We are working on many fronts, where the improvement of existing vessels and the development of new ones are equally important,” says Dennis Tetzlaff, Chief Operating Officer Fleet at Stena Line.

At the CMI Jinling shipyard, two new New Max vessels for Stena Line – Stena Futura and Stena Connecta – are currently being completed. They are scheduled for delivery in the fall and will operate the Belfast – Heysham route in the Irish Sea.

The two hybrid vessels play an important role in Stena Line’s efforts to reduce emissions, as both will be able to run on methanol fuel. They are also equipped with technology that supports both battery propulsion and shore power connection.



