MOL Rolls Out Refined PBCF

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has announced that its group company MOL Techno-Trade will start selling an upgraded version of its energy-saving Propeller Boss Cap Fins (PBCF).

MOL Techno-Trade has sold more than 3,100 PBCFs to ship owners all over the world.

The new type of PBCF was jointly developed by MOL, Akishima Laboratories (Mitsui Zosen), and MOL Techno-Trade. The new design enhances propeller thrust and reduces torque thanks to refinements in fin shape and height.

Tests of the new type PBCF on vessels in service confirmed an energy savings of around 5% compared to sister vessels not equipped with PBCF. The previous design showed an estimated 3% energy savings. The new PBCF design has already been patented around the world.

The new PBCF is a "Simple and Tough" energy-saving device, which reduces CO2 emissions at the same rate as the fuel savings it generates. The PBCF was also selected as a vessel noise-reduction technology by the Port of Vancouver, Canada's Eco Action Program. While global environmental protection is in the spotlight today, demand for the new PBCF is increasing not only for its energy-saving performance, but also as an environmentally friendly technology.

The MOL Group will develop the environment and emission-free businesses into one of its future core operations.

The group continually promotes environmental conservation in ports and at sea all over the world, and will step up its efforts to ensure safe operation and reduce environmental impact through the "ISHIN NEXT - MOL SMART SHIP Project"