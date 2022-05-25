Marine Link
Friday, May 27, 2022
Regulators OK Sale of KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterrane

May 25, 2022

© A.F. van Rhijn / MarineTraffic.com

Boskalis and its co-shareholder KS Investments Pte. Ltd. (Keppel) have received the approval from the regulatory agencies in Singapore for the sale of their harbor towage providers Keppel Smit Towage (KST) and Maju Maritime in Singapore and Malaysia to Rimorchiatori Mediterranei S.p.A. The intended sale with the regulatory approval as a condition precedent was announced late last year.

Boskalis said it  will receive approximately EUR 80 million in cash for its 49% equity stake in the joint venture. The transaction is expected to close at the beginning of the third quarter 2022.

