Morén Rejoins MJP

Marine Jet Power (MJP) welcomed Nils Morén as International Sales Manager responsible for sales in Israel, India, Taiwan and South Korea. In this role Nils will be responsible for business development and customer relations, reporting to MJP CEO, Magnus Sörenson.

Nils originally joined MJP in 1996, during which time he was mainly responsible for sales for 14 years. During his tenure Nils was a key player and helped secure many notable contracts including orders worldwide. Most recently Nils was responsible for sales and marketing for Swedish based Swede Ship group of companies where he led sales and marketing efforts from 2014-2017.

“We are thrilled to have Nils back on-board,” says MJP CEO and EVP of Sales and Marketing, Magnus Sörenson. “His experience and vast knowledge of MJP will serve the company well as we continue to grow sales globally.”