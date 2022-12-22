Remontowa Delivers Mine Destroyer to Polish Navy

At the Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. shipyard, a handover and acceptance protocol for the third in a series of modern mine destroyers – the ORP Mewa vessel for the Polish Navy – was signed on Wednesday.

The ship was built by a consortium comprising the leader, Stocznia Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A., which is part of the Remontowa Holding S.A. capital group, the Research and Development Centre for Maritime Technology (OBR CTM) S.A. and PGZ Stocznia Wojenna.

Like its predecessor ORP Albatros, on which the white-and-red flag was raised in November this year, the new vessel will serve to search for, identify and combat sea mines, carry out reconnaissance of waterways, guide other vessels through mine threat areas, lay mines and remotely control self-propelled mine countermeasure platforms.

ORP Mewa will go to the 13th minesweeper squadron, part of the 8th Coastal Defence Flotilla.