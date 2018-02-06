DP World Reports Record Volume Growth

Dubai-based terminal operator DP World has reported record container volumes of 70.1 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) for 2017, a jump of 10.1 percent year-on-year.

In the fourth quarter, the global portfolio grew 10.3% year-on-year on a reported basis and 9.9% on a like-for-like basis with consistent performance across all three DP World regions and particularly strong contributions from our terminals in Europe , Americas and Middle East & Africa. The UAE handled 15.4 million TEU in 2017 up by 4.0% year-on-year.

At a consolidated level, our terminals handled 36.5 million TEU in 2017, a 24.7% improvement in performance on a reported basis and up 6.2% year-on-year on a likefor-like basis. Reported consolidated volume in the Asia Pacific & Indian Subcontinent region was boosted by the consolidation of Pusan (South Korea) in December 2016.

Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said : “Benefitting from the improved trading environment and market share gains, our global portfolio once again delivered ahead-of-market growth in 2017 and has seen strong performance across all three regions. Over the years, we have deployed the relevant deep-water capacity in key markets, focusing on a diversified portfolio which continues to benefit from the recovery in global trade."

He added: “We are also pleased to see stable performance in the UAE as volumes continue to grow in the fourth quarter of 2017 amidst uncertainty in the region and tougher yearover-year comparables. The performance across our other terminals in the Middle East & Africa remains strong in addition to Europe and the Americas."

“As we look ahead into 2018, we expect to continue to grow ahead of the market and see increased contributions from our new developments. We continue to seek opportunities in complementary sectors in the global supply chain and will maintain capital expenditure discipline by bringing on capacity in line with demand. Given the strong volume performance of our portfolio, we are well placed to meet full year 2017 market expectations,” Ahmed concluded.