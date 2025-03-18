Research Vessels: A Conversation with Bruce Applegate of UNOLS

The U.S. oceanographic research community depends on a complex network of ships and institutions for scientific discovery at sea. The University-National Oceanographic Laboratory System (UNOLS) is the central organization that provides scientists with access to advanced research ships and technology to explore the world's oceans. We recently spoke with Bruce Applegate, Chair of the UNOLS Council and Associate Director at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, to explore UNOLS’ operations and future plans.



Understanding UNOLS and the U.S. Academic Research Fleet

Contrary to common misconception, UNOLS does not own or operate a fleet. Instead, it facilitates coordination among the U.S. Academic Research Fleet (ARF). ARF includes 17 ships that fall into the global, ocean and coastal/regional class vessels. UNOLS's main objective is to provide equal access to research vessels for federally funded scientists across all institutions. “The great thing about our ships is that everyone involved in their operations and management shares a singular focus—supporting the best possible oceanographic research,” Applegate explained. “From physical oceanography to geophysics and marine ecology, our fleet enables groundbreaking science.”

Technological innovation significantly enhances oceanographic research capabilities. UNOLS is implementing new technologies to improve operational efficiency and broaden research possibilities. Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution is developing two smaller containerized remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) as a significant advancement. The new ROVs will enhance the widely used Jason system by offering greater flexibility and deeper access for deep-sea research tasks.

Another area of focus is the continued improvement of seabed mapping technology. “Mapping sonars and multibeam echo sounders have been around for a while, but we are continuously upgrading these tools to enhance resolution and data quality,” Applegate noted.

Moreover, autonomous systems are increasingly being used to supplement traditional ship-based research. “With autonomy, we can deploy a swarm of sensors alongside ships, transforming data collection from a single track-line profile to a broad swath of information,” he said. However, challenges such as range, power supply, and system reliability mean that ships will remain indispensable as mobile command centers for these autonomous platforms.



Students spent the day aboard the Robert Gordon Sproul as part of Fiamma Straneo’s Observational Physical Oceanography 176 class. The purpose of the cruise was to train and expose students to the collection of physical oceanographic observations including CTDs, shipboard ADCP, underway data, surface ocean data, bathymetry, and surface drifters. As well as the ships safety protocol and hand on experience with the ships equipment. Students spent the day launching, retrieving, testing and calibrating small scale CTDs they built in the Scripps Makerspace and comparing their data to the larger CTD.

Fleet Ops and Workforce Development

The decline in available research vessels is one of the most pressing issues facing UNOLS and the ARF. Over the past few decades, the U.S. fleet has shrunk from 34 ships to just 17, limiting research opportunities. “The demand for sea-based research far exceeds our capacity,” Applegate said. “We need more global-class vessels that can work in the world’s harshest conditions.”

Workforce shortages present a significant challenge in addition to fleet size constraints. Hiring and keeping mariners, technicians, and scientists in their positions becomes more challenging over time. UNOLS tackles workforce shortages by supporting the Marine Advanced Technology Education (MATE) program and STEMSEAS initiative that educate students about oceanographic research careers.





RVs Addressing Global Challenges

Research vessels play a critical role in tackling pressing marine science challenges. Oceanographic research informs policies that protect marine ecosystems and coastal communities, from studying climate change impacts and ocean acidification to assessing earthquake risks along fault zones.

Applegate highlighted how past missions have led to significant discoveries, including hydrothermal vents, deep-sea ecosystems, and insights into earthquake mechanics. “Some of the greatest discoveries in ocean science have been serendipitous,” he said. “Being at sea with the right tools and people allows us to make observations that fundamentally change our understanding of the planet.”



Scripps' Jennifer Mackinnon and Drew Lucas were among an international team of oceanographers and meteorologists who took part in an Office of Naval Research-funded project called MISO-BoB (Monsoon Intra-seasonal Oscillations in the Tropical Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal). It was one of the most comprehensive attempts to understand the South Asian monsoon, one of the most economically important natural events in the world. MISO-BoB broke ground in its use of specialized technology and cooperation among researchers in India and the United States among other countries.

Funding and the Future of UNOLS

Oceanographic research holds significant value yet continues to struggle with ongoing funding difficulties. UNOLS depends mainly on financial backing from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Office of Naval Research (ONR) yet existing funding fails to satisfy expanding research needs. “If we doubled our budget tomorrow, we would still have enough scientific projects ready to use that additional capacity immediately,” Applegate emphasized.

UNOLS has identified fleet recapitalization as its primary focus for future development. A significant investment will be required for replacements as several top-tier vessels will complete their service life by the end of the next decade. Applegate alerts that the United States trails its global peers in oceanographic capability as China rapidly builds its fleet. “If we want to maintain our leadership in ocean science, we need a stronger commitment to fleet renewal,” he stated.

UNOLS maintains its dedication to providing U.S. scientists with essential tools, technology, and access that enable them to achieve revolutionary findings as oceanographic research advances. UNOLS helps define ocean research's trajectory by integrating advanced sensors, expanding autonomous systems capabilities, and pushing for greater federal support.

“The work we do impacts everything from weather forecasting to national security,” Applegate concluded. “Investing in ocean science today ensures a better understanding of our planet for future generations.”



Undergrad Students spend the day aboard the R/V Robert Gordon Sproul.

