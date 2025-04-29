Over 150 Responders Working to Contain Louisiana Spill

The Unified Command, consisting of the US Coast Guard, Spectrum OpCo (Operator), and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office (LOSCO), continue to respond an oil and natural gas release in coastal Louisiana.

This spill occurred on April 26 in a marsh environment near the Garden Island Bay Production Facility company's well in Plaquemines Parish, southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Unified Command has more than 150 responders supporting response efforts. This includes the deployment of six MARCO skimmers, four drum skimmers and a variety of recovery storage equipment.

Boom deployment continues, with 7,800 feet of 18” containment boom already in place, 2,000 feet enroute, and 6,400 feet on standby.

Responders have also deployed 382 bales of absorbent boom to protect nearby islands.

To date, Oil Spill Removal Organizations have recovered an approximate total of 9,492 gallons of oily liquids.

Flow rate and current amount discharged are still unknown at this time. A well control contractor is on-scene and conducting source intervention and control operations. Aerial surveys are ongoing through both drone and helicopter overflights, and air monitoring has not indicated any immediate concerns in the response area.

There have been no reports or observations of impacted wildlife.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.











Coordinating agencies and response stakeholders include:

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA)

Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE)

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS)

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)

Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ)

Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources (LDENR)

Plaquemines Parish Government

Forefront Emergency Management (FEM)

Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services Inc. (ES&H)

Clean Gulf Associates (CGA)



