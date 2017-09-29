Channel Restrictions Lifted at Corpus Christi Port

Post Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts continue at Port Corpus Christi following the Category 4 Hurricane’s devastating strike to the Texas Coast. The full 47-foot (MLLW) draft of the ship channel is open to vessels, and the daylight only transit restriction was removed.

With extensive review of hydrographic surveys by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard, the Corpus Christi Ship Channel daylight only transit restrictions were formally lifted by the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday, September 27th.

Vessel traffic remains one-way on the Corpus Christi Ship Channel. All other restrictions have been lifted.

The Corpus Christi Ship Channel closed to all vessel traffic on Thursday, August 24 as Hurricane Harvey was bearing down upon the Texas coast.

Following a record six-day closure of the ship channel the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port approved the restricted opening of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel. The first vessel arrived at the Inner Harbor soon after on August, 31.

Hurricane Harvey came ashore with Corpus Christi at its southern eye-wall. Impact to the Corpus Christi refining center mainly consisted of loss of power. Power was restored to Port industries at nearly 100% within the week following the storm.

With the daylight only transit restrictions removed, deep draft vessels can use the Corpus Christi Ship Channel day and night and are able to provide for the energy needs of our nation and our allies.