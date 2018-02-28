MOL Unveils Restructuring

Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) plans to undertake a number of changes as part of an organizational restructuring, effective April 1, 2018.

MOL said it will establish a liner business management division to “fulfil its management role as one of the major investors in Ocean Network Express (ONE), into which the liner division is being integrated”.

The Japanese giant will split tanker operations and a chief financial officer (CFO) appointed for the first time. It will divide the tanker division into tanker division (A) and tanker division (B) to create a more customer-focused approach and establish a ferry business division.

The Head Office organization, which is made up of divisions and offices, will be unified into divisions, to restructure and organize the organizational system and allow divisions to more effectively allocate their resources.

MOL will establish the Corporate Marketing Division to successful operations of the One MOL Business Strategy Execution Office in the current Corporate Planning Division, with the aim of more effectively promoting group-wide business activities across regions and organizations and build a system to move ahead assertively.

MOL will also establish an independent business division aimed at a more effective investment of management resources, promotion of more efficient marketing, and so on for the ferry business, which was announced in the policies intended to reinforce business fields where MOL anticipates future growth in the management plan “Rolling Plan 2017.”