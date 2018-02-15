Marine Link
Thursday, February 15, 2018

Canal Barge Orders Becker Flap Rudder Retrofit

February 15, 2018

  Becker Flap Rudder arrangement for U.S. towboats. © Becker Marine Systems
The U.S. office of Becker Marine Systems announced the order for a retrofit of another set of Becker Flap Rudders placed by the Canal Barge Company, Inc. Founded in 1933, 

 
Canal Barge Company is a family-owned, independent marine transportation company headquartered in New Orleans.
 
Chosen for retrofit is the 140-ft. boat Eugenie P. Jones, built in 1975 by the Dravo Corporation. She is a sister vessel of the Susan L. Stall that has been running the Becker 
 
Flap Rudders since June of 2014. Canal Barge Company also has one more set of Becker Flap Rudders on order for a third sister boat. That vessel, the Merrick Jones will be outfitted with the same rudder system in the first quarter of 2019.
 
According to the manufacturer Becker Flap Rudders can help U.S. towboat customers improve fuel efficiency and maneuverability, saving them time on their long hauls. They are said to be particularly useful on long-haul vessels traveling the winding and narrow Mississippi River.
 
