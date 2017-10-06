Unifeeder Rolls out First Retrofitted LNG-Powered Shortsea Box Ship

The world first shortsea container vessel with LNG is operated by Unifeeder. Unifeeder offer multimodal shipment by the world’s first LNG container vessel.

The environment has always been a major factor when the European industry choses partners. At Unifeeder, we are proud of being front runners operating and testing the first retrofitted LNG container vessel in the world, says Shortsea Director Niels Kjaer-Richardt. The positive impact on the environment is significant.

Environmentally friendly solutions are asked for whenever we discuss annual contracts with our customers. Even though the technical solutions are not yet optimal, it is important that we search for all options in the market to support our customers, conclude Shortsea Director Niels Kjaer-Richardt.

The vessel is primarily used on one of Unifeeder's routings between Rotterdam, The Baltics and Poland

c/v “Wes Amelie” is the first vessel of its kind worldwide that has been converted to an LNG propulsion system. When using LNG, the pollutant emissions is drastically reduced (sulfur oxide (Sox) approx. >99%, nitrogen oxide (NOx) approx. 90% and CO2 up to 20%).