RightShip Appoints New CEO

RightShip, the world’s leading maritime risk management and environmental assessment organisation, has appointed its new CEO. Martin Crawford-Brunt will replace outgoing CEO Warwick Norman who announced his decision to step down from the position in 2017.

Crawford-Brunt takes up his new post on 12 March 2018 and brings more than 20 years of maritime sector experience to RightShip. For the past decade he has held senior positions around the world, with a track record of successfully building businesses and delivering increased value to ship owners.

He joins RightShip from DNV GL where he was responsible for leading significant change, transforming its business model and introducing innovative services. Martin will initially be based at RightShip’s London office.

Peter Mannion, RightShip Chairman and General Manager Marine Operations at Rio Tinto, said: “Martin Crawford-Brunt is a highly respected and effective leader and the perfect candidate to lead RightShip through its next phase. We have been looking for a candidate who has the industry knowledge that will help us grow, as well as the personal attributes to lead and inspire a global team. I am confident that Martin possesses the right mix of maritime industry experience, management and leadership skills to continue the outstanding contribution made by Warwick Norman over the last 16 years.”

Warwick Norman, who was recently awarded an Order of Australia for exceptional services to the maritime industry, finished as CEO of RightShip on the 31st of January 2018. Warwick will continue to support RightShip as a strategic consultant to the board during the CEO transition process. This will ensure business continuity and stability for employees and customers throughout the interim period.

RightShip’s strategic objectives will continue to be directed by the organisation’s commitment to pioneering new standards of safety and environmental sustainability in the maritime industry.

Crawford-Brunt’s focus will be to achieve these goals by leading business growth, implementing leading-edge technology, engaging with industry and inspiring RightShip’s employees to continue working to fulfill the company’s vision.