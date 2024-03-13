RINA to Chart Decarbonization Path for Cruising Sector

Italian marine engineering consultancy RINA has secured a contract from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) to carry out a comprehensive Global Investment Plan Study aimed at steering the cruise sector towards a sustainable future.

The research will provide a worldwide scenario focused on the cruise sector, mapping real-time energy needs, infrastructure and regulations with foresight scenarios extending to 2050.

The cruise sector is recognized as one of the most active in driving the shipping industry towards greater sustainability.

Today, there are 55 cruise ships on order, representing an investment of $37.1 billion (€33.9 billion) globally for the next five years. Of these new ships, 36 will be LNG powered and 7 will be methanol ready or methanol capable. By 2028, more than 70% of the CLIA-member cruise line fleet will have shoreside power capability, according to RINA.

The study, commissioned by CLIA, marks a major step in the cruise industry's commitment to align with the IMO 2030 and 2050 environmental goals. CLIA, representing 95% of the global cruise ship fleet, plays a pivotal role in this movement, demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices within the maritime community.

The study will cover all areas of the world outside Europe and will focus on a holistic view of the cruise industry's infrastructure and regulatory needs worldwide.

It aims to provide clarity on the current status and future developments in fuel infrastructure and deployment over the next 5-10 years. A significant emphasis will be placed on the impact of itineraries and operations of cruise ships, considering various energy carriers both in navigation and at port.

“The outcomes of this study are expected to shape the cruise industry's approach to sustainability for decades to come, setting a benchmark for environmental stewardship in the maritime sector,” said RINA.