RNLI Selects SKYDEX for Shock Mitigating Kneeling Decks

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has selected SKYDEX Technologies to provide their shock mitigating kneeling decks to protect crews aboard their D Class Lifeboats.

The D Class lifeboat is the busiest in the RNLI's fleet. However, due to its compact size and difficult operating environment, the crews aboard these craft are exposed to impacts and whole-body vibration, causing discomfort and reducing performance. In response, the RNLI launched an initiative to improve craft equipment to better protect their crew.

Working with the RNLI, SKYDEX developed a customized solution to meet the unique needs of the D Class Lifeboat. "Safety is our top priority, but a design has to fulfill our requirements. We needed to find a balance between protecting our crew, comfort and developing a product that allows for critical care such as CPR and other SAR activities," said RNLI's Engineers.

The SKYDEX Shock Mitigating Kneeling Deck underwent significant on-water trials as well as lab-based performance testing at SKYDEX. The combination of this product with other potential craft enhancements in the future has enabled the design team to achieve their risk reduction goals while maintaining a focus on crew performance.

The mattress will now be systematically rolled out to D-class lifeboat stations over the course of 2024 and 2025.



