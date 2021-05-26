Marine Link
Thursday, May 27, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

'RoboRat' Takes to the Water for 'Intelligent' Autopilot Test

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 26, 2021

The new Robosys Test Vessel ‘RoboRat’ built by Ring Powercraft, Itchenor, UK. Photo courtesy Robosys

The new Robosys Test Vessel ‘RoboRat’ built by Ring Powercraft, Itchenor, UK. Photo courtesy Robosys

Robosys Automation, developers of Voyager autonomous navigation systems, built in close collaboration with Ring Powercraft, Ambex Marine and DTC, Domo Tactical Communications have put the 'RoboRat' on trial in the Solent area, a trial showcasing Robosys’ latest intelligent autopilot software for commercial and recreational vessels and demonstrations for a multitude of applications are being scheduled throughout the summer. 

The ‘RoboRat’, designed for inshore reconnaissance/ survey, is the smallest offering from the new Ring Powercraft range of Unmanned Surface Vessels custom designed in collaboration with Robosys.  Fitted with Simrad navigational equipment and specialist electronics by Ambex Marine Ltd of Lancing, she has a powerful encrypted RF communications link provided by Domo Tactical Communications at Whiteley which allows remote piloting or live data streaming for analysis and evaluation.

The Voyager software takes information from the onboard chart system, radar, AIS and imagery to plan and execute a safe route entirely in accordance with the collision regulations (COLREGS). It is designed to be calibrated to support any power-driven vessel from a supertanker to the 5m Roborat. 

The ‘RoboRat’ program is focused on optimizing the system in busy and confined waters on a small platform. Later this year, Robosys will be installing Voyager on two much larger ocean-going vessels for similar trials in a variety of environmental and operating conditions.

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

2021: The Year When Offshore Wind Takes Off in the United States

US Jobs from US Offshore Energy, a Goal 44 Years in the Making
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News