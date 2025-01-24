Marine Link
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Rolls-Royce banks $11B Deal to power UK Nuclear Subs

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 24, 2025

Copyright Артем Яковенко/AdobeStock

Copyright Артем Яковенко/AdobeStock

Britain said on Friday it had awarded Rolls-Royce RR.L a $11 billion eight-year contract to design, make and support the nuclear reactors that power its fleet of submarines, amid U.S. calls for higher defence spending.

The deal will strengthen the Royal Navy's continuous at-sea deterrent - under which at least one nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine patrols the seas at all times - while also boosting the AUKUS defence pact with the United States and Australia, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MOD) said.

Amid rising tensions with Russia, highlighted by what Britain said was a Russian spy ship in UK waters earlier this week, the UK government has said it will increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP but has not provided a timeline.

The defence industry is awaiting more details on the route to the 2.5% spending level from the government's Strategic Defence Review, which defence minister John Healey said on Friday was still due to be published in the spring, following speculation it could be delayed.

Healey said the contract with Rolls-Royce, which also makes engines for aircraft, would save Britain 400 million pounds over eight years by combining multiple contracts into one.

"It's a boost to British jobs, British business. It's a boost to our nuclear deterrent," he told Sky News.

The new contract, called Unity, will also support work on the Dreadnought class of nuclear submarines which are currently being built by BAE Systems.

(Reuters)

The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

New Products, Technologies & Systems

Solving Heat Issues in Ship Energy-System Flow – a Vital Part of the Decarbonization Mix

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week