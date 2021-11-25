Rolls-Royce and Zhenjiang Shipyard Partner in Chinese Tug Market

Rolls-Royce and Zhenjiang Shipyard have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly expand their commercial marine business in tug and workboats powered by high-speed engines for the domestic Chinese and export market.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Zhenjiang Shipyard agreed to jointly explore business opportunities, with an initial focus on promoting the development of tugboats with mtu high-speed engines in China.

Yan Guo, President of Zhenjiang Shipyard, said, “Zhenjiang Shipyard is a leading manufacturer of special vessels, especially of full-rotary tugboats, marine workboats and public vessels and has strong R&D capabilities. With the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement, we will promote the application of mtu high-speed engines in full-rotary tugboats and marine workboats. We hope to achieve encouraging results with the joint efforts of both sides.”

Eugenia Valente, President of Rolls-Royce Solutions Greater China, said, “During our first visit to Zhenjiang Shipyard, my team and I were very impressed by the scale of the yard, but most and foremost by the passion the management and staff showed. We need strong and trusted partners such as Zhenjiang Shipyard to succeed in China, one of the most important markets for us at Rolls-Royce Power Systems.”

The parties said they see great potential in the market for high-speed marine engines in mainland China and globally. For the application in tugs, high-speed engines – i. e. engines with a speed of more than 1000 rpm – bring several advantages, the partner companies said. The vessels can be built in a more compact way and are thus more maneuverable, making them especially suitable for narrow and sheltered waters such as natural deep-water harbors. High-speed engines also help operators save fuel and thus reduce operating costs while at the same time minimizing CO2 emissions. So far, Rolls-Royce has sold more than 480 mtu engines for tugs and workboats which successfully serve with customers worldwide.