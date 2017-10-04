Rosmorport Orders Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger

Damen Shipyards Groupsaid it has signed a contract with LLC Onego Shipyard to build a Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) 2000. The vessel will be built by order of FSUE Rosmorport in Petrozavodsk (the Russian Federation) and will be the sixth dredger built under the design of the Dutch company Damen. The vessel will be delivered to the customer in 2019.

Construction of this new TSHD 2000 will involve Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC); the service that company provides to facilitate shipbuilding operations at a local yard of the end-client’s choice. “In this particular case, we will be providing the design and materials package to Onego Shipyard,” said Damen Sales Manager, Marc Tijssen. “And, because transfer of knowledge and technology is a key aspect of the DTC concept, we will also be ready to deliver any assistance during the build process.”

This contract, signed within the framework of the 14th International Maritime Exhibition NEVA 2017 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, was another stage of mutually beneficial cooperation between the Enterprises. Last year FSUE Rosmorport was handed over another Damen TSHD 2000 – the Severnaya Dvina.

Damen has had close contact with Rosmorport to identify some additional design requirements to the new vessel. This includes a self-emptying system for bow discharge. “We can always accommodate client modifications to our vessel designs,” Tijssen said. “After all, our clients have the operational experience in their particular working environment. We use that valuable information to optimize our designs in order to meet those specific needs.”

Damen sells vessel designs, licenses and materials to clients and non-Damen yards around the world using the DTC concept. This can be further supplemented by engineering packages, building supervision and even yard upgrades. In what is an extremely flexible method of building ships, DTC packages can be tailored precisely to fit each client’s specific requirements. The transfer of knowledge and technologies, and the consequent stimulation of local shipbuilding activities and skills development are key characteristics of this successful formula.

After delivery in 2019, the new vessel will be used for maintenance operations in the northern region of Russia. The new vessel will be the sixth Damen dredger in Rosmorport’s fleet. The other vessels include one CSD 650, three TSHD 1000 vessels (built at Krasnoe Sormovo under Damen license) and the TSHD 2000 Severnaya Dvina. Rosmorport also operates a number of Damen workboats.