Royal Caribbean Orders New Cruise Ship at Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Royal Caribbean Group announced it has entered into an agreement with French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique to order a seventh Oasis Class ship for delivery to its Royal Caribbean International fleet in 2028.

“While we eagerly anticipate the debut of Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas this summer, we’re already dreaming up her sister ship and the next installation in the brand’s extremely popular Oasis Class,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Across our three brands, we are focused on continuously challenging ourselves to deliver the ultimate vacation experience.”

The announcement follows Royal Caribbean Group’s recent introduction of three new ships in 2023, including Silver Nova from Meyer Werft, Celebrity Ascent from Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Icon of the Seas from Meyer Turku. Chantiers de l’Atlantique is also currently building Utopia of the Seas.

The order comes amid strong demand for cruising following the lows of the pandemic downturn. Royal Caribbean recently reported "unmatched demand" in 2023 and projected 2024 profit above Wall Street expectations.

“These are exciting times for Royal Caribbean, and we have an incredible partner in Chantiers de l’Atlantique to bring to life the lucky seventh Oasis Class vessel of what is a remarkable class of ships,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

“This order signals Royal Caribbean Group’s continued confidence in our partnership that has delivered some of the most innovative ships at sea,” said Laurent Castaing, general manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “We look forward to building upon this relationship as we help bring this ship to life.”

The order is contingent upon financing, which is expected to be completed later this year, Royal Caribbean said.