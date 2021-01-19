RSC Bio Solutions Grows Its Team and Distribution

RSC Bio Solutions announced team expansions in several key geographic areas, as well as expanded distribution coverage. Hideki Tominga and Alhareth Shahen are joining as business development managers, Thomas TO is joining as a Technical Business Consultant, and Miranda Lo and Cherl Minot are coming on board in customer support functions. David Simpson has been promoted to lead global business development activities for the marine and offshore division.

“We are proud to be playing a leadership role in developing innovative solutions to address the accelerating challenges heavy equipment and maritime operators face today,” said Mike Guggenheimer, President and CEO of RSC Bio Solutions. “As we respond to growing demand, we are expanding our team in key regions with an extremely talented group that brings deep technical and market knowledge, which is essential to our business model.”

As part of the overall expansion effort, RSC Bio Solutions is increasing its distribution and supply chain coverage in EMEA and APAC. The business had relied on a single global marine distribution and sales partner but recently shifted its strategy to team with strong regional distributor partners, increase its own stock levels in key hubs, and dramatically advance its overall technical support capabilities direct with end users to better meet the accelerating demand.

“Over nearly four decades of experience delivering PAO and synthetic hydrocarbon related technologies, we have developed a reputation for technical and product expertise,” Guggenheimer said. “We have found a sweet spot between ensuring we have extremely high levels of technical and delivery service while maintaining a direct connection with the users of our technology. Our partners increasingly are relying on RSC Bio Solutions personnel to develop strategic roadmaps to mitigate risk and plan for a future where sustainability is no longer optional.”

Thomas Ka-Lok TO is based in Hong Kong and brings over 30 years of tribology and engineering experience, including significant depth in marine lubricant technologies with ExxonMobil, Gulf Oil Marine, Unimarine and Hyundai Oilbank. As a Technical Business Consultant, he will provide technical support to our customers in the APAC region and play a key role on both R&D projects and OEM relationships globally.

Miranda Lo is also based in Hong Kong and as an Account Executive will directly support our customers there, while assisting the RSC Bio Solutions global supply chain and customer service team with oversight of operational activity in APAC. She brings over 15 years of experience in Marine and Oil and Gas segments with responsibilities ranging from sales to customer service and supply chain management with Gulf Oil Marine and TOTAL.

Hideki Tominaga is based in Japan and will be responsible for all commercial relationships in Japan. He brings over 35 years of experience in commercial roles associated with highly technical products, including elastomers, lubricants, additives, and other specialty chemicals in industrial, automotive, and marine markets. Over 25 years of his career was with ExxonMobil and most recently Tominaga led sales and market planning for a leading marine distributor of technical chemical products.

Alhareth Shahen is based in Hamburg and will be responsible for marine and offshore business development in EMEA. Shahen has over 10 years of maritime experience with a strong technical background with a BS in Marine Engineering and Naval Architecture. Most recently he worked with Wilhelmsen Ships Service, as a technical sales leader responsible for the lubricant product line.

Cherl Minott joins the team in the Charlotte headquarters location, expanding RSC Bio Solutions customer solutions capacity. She brings over 5 years of experience in customer service roles with a degree in communications.

David Simpson joined RSC Bio Solutions in early 2020, bringing extensive experience in offshore and marine segments with nearly 20 years of experience in operations, maintenance, and project management with the Royal Navy and a leading jack-up and wind installation vessel operator. In late 2020 he was promoted to Business Development Director to lead the growing Marine team and business.