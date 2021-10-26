Marine Link
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Russian Navy Destroyer Fends Off Pirate Attack on Container Ship

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 26, 2021

  • Credit: Russia's Defence Ministry
A Russian Navy destroyer has fended off a pirate attack on a container ship near the western coast of Africa, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov received a distress signal from Panama-registered container ship Lucia en route from Togo to Cameroon on Monday, the ministry said in a statement, and dispatched a unit of marines on a helicopter to it.

The pirates immediately fled, allowing Russian soldiers to free the ship's crew.

The Russian destroyer was part of a group patrolling the Gulf of Guinea to ensure the security of civilian navigation. 

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

