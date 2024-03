Several Russian warships have passed the Bab al-Mandab Strait into the Red Sea, the Russian navy's Pacific Fleet said on Thursday, amid attacks by Yemen's Houthis on merchant shipping.

The Zvezda TV channel, owned by the defense ministry, quoted the fleet as saying the Russian cruiser Varyag and the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov were taking part in the voyage.





(Reuters - Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Mark Heinrich