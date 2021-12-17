Marine Link
RWO's BWMS Earns USCG Type Approval

December 17, 2021

(Image: RWO GmbH)

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said its Marine Safety Center issued type approval to RWO GmbH for its ballast water management system (BWMS) after a detailed review of the manufacturer’s application determined the system met the requirements of 46 CFR 162.060.

The treatment principle of the CleanBallast-Ocean Barrier System (CB-OBS) BWMS consists of filtration and electrochemical disinfection during ballasting and neutralization of residual active substances during deballasting. This approval covers seven models with maximum treatment rated capacities between 500 m3/h and 3,000 m3/h.

The BWMS type approval certificate is the 46th awarded by the USCG.

