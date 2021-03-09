SAAM Towage to Receive Two New Tugs for El Salvador

SAAM Towage said it will soon take delivery of two new vessels, SAAM Acaxual and SAAM Centzunat, built by Turkish shipbuilder Uzmar to provide services at the Energía del Pacífico (EDP) liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in El Salvador.

The new RAstar 3200W tugs measure 32 meters long and were especially designed by Robert Allan Ltd. to meet the needs of the Acajutla gas terminal, with bollard pull of more than 80 tons and a speed of over 13.5 knots.

Each vessel has two CAT 3516C 2350 kW engines and Kongsberg US255 FP azimuth thrusters.

Their design features, equipment and construction meet the highest standards of the “escort” and “fire-fighting 1” notations, based on Bureau Veritas classification standards, along with the highest safety standards for operating at LNG terminals, as defined by our customer.

The newbuilds have been handed over to the Dutch company Redwise Maritime BV, which will transport them from the port of Izmit in Turkey, through the Panama Canal, to their final destination in Acajutla, El Salvador. The 40-day journey is expected to commence March 12.

SAAM Towage’s Technical Manager, Pablo Cáceres, said, "The project was a success, despite the pandemic’s particular complications, which we were able to navigate together, while staying on schedule and in concordance with the previously agreed conditions. It was an enormous challenge. Completing it successfully will help us provide the best service to Energía del Pacífico."