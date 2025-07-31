SAAM Towage Strengthens Fleet With New Tugs for Chile and Peru

SAAM Towage, the largest towage operator in the Americas, has added two new units to its fleet: the SAAM Petrel and the SAAM Charrán. These modern ships, designed by the renowned firm Robert Allan and built at the Sanmar shipyard in Turkey.

Their names—SAAM Petrel and SAAM Charrán—pay homage to seabirds native to the coasts of Chile and Peru, following a SAAM Towage tradition dating back 60 years to the company's founding.

SAAM Petrel. © SAAM Towage

The SAAM Petrel is on its way to the Port of Arica in Chile. It has an IMO Tier III certified emission control system for the reduction of nitrous oxides (NOx), making it the first in the country's fleet with these features. The SAAM Charrán will operate at the Port ofCallao in Peru, where he already docked.

Both tugs, which are certified under the Fire Fighting 1 (FiFi 1) standard, will supply terminal services, providing crucial support for vessel berthing and deberthing maneuvers at their respective ports.

With these additions, the average age of the SAAM Towage fleet in both countries reaches 13 years with a bollard pull (BP) of 65 metric tons.

Measuring 24.4 long and 12 wide, each tug has bollard pull of 80 metric tons and a maximum speed of 13 knots. They are powered by 2,350 kW Caterpillar engines, each achieving 1800rev/min.

With the Rampart 2500SX MKII design, they are highly maneuverable and versatile tugs, especially for assisting large vessels in space-restricted harbors.