SAFE Boats and Vita Power to Build Zero-emission Patrol Boats

Bremerton, Wash. boatbuilder SAFE Boats International (SBI) announced it is teaming up with U.K.-based electric powertrains provider Vita Power to develop a 100% electric, emissions-free patrol boat.

Under a new memorandum of understanding to bring electrification to the patrol boat market, the partners have adapted one of SAFE Boats’ most proven hull designs - the 23’ Center Console - to be propelled by Vita Power’s V300 electric motor and battery package. Dubbed the “223e”, this concept provides a zero-emission solution for operators who are working long hours at lower speeds, SAFE Boats said.

According to the builder, performance calculations with the 300HP electric motor predicts the 223e will maintain an operational battery life of 10 hours at 5 knots, one hour at cruise speed, and capable of a 34 knot sprint speed. Utilizing the Aqua superPower charger, from Vita’s sister company,- the boat can recharge in one hour or less.

SAFE Boats CEO, Richard Schwarz, said, “The SAFE/Vita collaboration is to develop electric boats that can be used for specific applications such as lake patrols and for harbormasters who are spending most of their time at low speeds in sensitive environments. As state regulations clamp down on emissions requirements, boat and engine manufactures are being pushed to develop innovative solutions to maintain compliance. . . This SBI/Vita solution suits those ever-tightening requirements.”

Clive Johnson, CEO of Vita, said, “The 223e is the perfect size boat to offer first responders with the range and performance Vita has to offer in a durable workboat.

“The Vita propulsion system is designed to offer a complete electrification solution for a broad range of marine applications from commercial vessels to superyacht tenders, and we are excited to be working with SAFE Boats to bring our technology to first responders and harbormasters here in the U.S.. With local and state government bodies offering increasing support for businesses wanting to decarbonize their operations, the U.S. and organizations like SAFE Boats are paving the way to a clean marine future.”

In addition to its green benefits, the 223e is expected to save thousands in annual fuel and maintenance costs compared to an outboard-powered engine, the partners said.

The SAFE Boats 223e is available for immediate order with deliveries starting in late 2024.