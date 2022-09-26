Safe Bulkers Sells 2006-built Kamsarmax

Dry bulk shipping company Safe Bulkers announced on Monday that it has entered into an agreement to sell one of the older vessels in its fleet to an undisclosed buyer for $15.84 million.

The vessel is the 2006 Japanese-built Kamsarmax Pedhoulas Trader. Its forward delivery date is expected within December 2022.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers, said, “We continued to sell older tonnage as we take delivery of our newbuild IMO Phase three vessels, improving the fleet environmental performance and increasing our competitiveness in the new more stringent regulatory environment.’’