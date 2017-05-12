Marine Link
Friday, May 12, 2017

Safety in LNG Usage as Marine Fuel

May 12, 2017

Image: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Image: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 The safe use of natural gas as marine fuel was in focus at the International Conference on Liquefied Natural Gas for Transport and Industry in Naples, Italy (10-11 May). 

 
International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s Loukas Kontogiannis gave an update on IMO regulations on the subject, specifically, the International Code of Safety for Ships using Gases or other Low-flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code), which entered into force on 1 January 2017.
 
The International Code of Safety for Ships using Gases or other Low-flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code) aims to minimize the risk to ships, their crews and the environment, given the nature of the fuels involved.
 
Gas and other low-flashpoint fuels are cleaner for the atmosphere as they emit very low levels of air pollutants, such as sulphur oxides and particulates. 
 
However, these fuels pose their own safety challenges. Therefore, the Code aims to minimize the risk to ships, their crews and the environment.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News