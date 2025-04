Sallaum Lines Picks Inmarsat’s NexusWave Connectivity Solution

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has signed an agreement with Sallaum Lines, a Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) cargo shipping company, to upgrade to Inmarsat Maritime’s NexusWave fully managed bonded connectivity service.

As Sallaum Lines expands its global presence, NexusWave will provide secure, ultra-fast connectivity with unlimited data, complemented by Inmarsat’s Care Premium program for 24/7 support and maintenance.

Reflecting a proactive digitalization strategy, Sallaum Lines is adopting modern technologies such as IoT sensors and collaborative tools to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency across its fleet.

Inmarsat’s NexusWave will deliver the reliability, high speeds, and low latency that Sallaum increasingly relies on to facilitate data collection, analysis, and advanced monitoring across its 14-vessel RoRo fleet, including six newbuilds.

“NexusWave will provide us with fast and reliable connectivity without the worry of outages, latency, or interruptions. This new partnership will also enable us to enhance our remote infrastructure and expand our onboard portfolio with solutions that meet both operational needs and crew welfare requirements. We are proud to be an early adopter of NexusWave,” said Puneet Arora, Head of Technical, Sallaum Lines.

“Deep understanding of Inmarsat Maritime’s capabilities, and trust in our reliability, were key factors in Sallaum Lines’ decision to select NexusWave. Its decision to adopt NexusWave highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and reliability, as well as its position as a forward-thinking, technology-driven company,” added Dennis Winterswijk, Regional Director, EMEA, Inmarsat Maritime.